Canadian ice hockey players won a gold medal in the final against the United States on Thursday morning. Canada was 3-2 too strong for Team USA, which became Olympic champions four years ago.

In the first period, the Canadians took a 2-0 lead, after goals from Sarah Nurse after nearly 8 minutes and Marie-Philip Poulin after 15 minutes. In the second period, Poulin also made it 3-0. Seven minutes later, in the 37th minute, Hilary Knight scored the first American goal. An American goal in the final minute of Amanda Kessel’s third period was not enough to prevent a loss.

With their victory, Canadian ice hockey players regain Olympic gold. Since women’s ice hockey became part of the 1998 Winter Olympics, Canada has won all but two gold medals. It wasn’t until Nagano, Japan in 1998 and the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea in 2018 that Canada won silver. The gold went to the United States during these years.

