26 nov 2022 om 15:45Update: 4 uur geleden

Despite inflation, the Dutch bought a record amount online on Black Friday. Not only did consumers make their move on Friday, but retailers benefited from increased business throughout the week. Payment service provider Klarna, credit card issuer ICS and the Dutch Payments Association report this on Saturday.

The Dutch Payments Association found that compared to a normal Friday, Black Friday saw 55 percent more online payments with credit card or iDeal payment, an additional 70 percent turnover. Those percentages weren’t achieved on the high street: where customers paid 10 percent more with debit cards, good for 15 percent more revenue.

According to Klarna, there was already a spike in sales at the start of ‘Black Week’, the Monday before the Black Friday shopping extravaganza. At that time, the webshops sold 40 percent more than the previous year. On Black Friday, sales were up 28 percent, but in absolute numbers Black Friday is the most popular shopping day of the year on an annual basis.

“We had to wait and see what this week would look like. Because of inflation, many consumers are spending less,” says Klarna Netherlands director Wilko Klaassen. “Based on the numbers, we’re now seeing that many customers see this discount period as an opportunity to buy inexpensive gifts for the holidays or make large purchases at significant discounts.”

Electronics, health and beauty

The most popular product categories this year were electronics, health & beauty and jewelry & accessories. Klarna also found in its research that people from North Holland, Flevoland and Utrecht are particularly after Black Friday sales.

Credit card issuer ICS saw an increase in the number of transactions during the week and also on Black Friday. It is noteworthy that consumers bought less from Dutch webshops than last year. Internet stores especially from America, United Kingdom and Germany have become popular now.

