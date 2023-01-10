Notice to Emily fans in Paris! You can buy series items yourself

In the meantime, the new season is launched Emily in Paris online for some time. Just like the first two, this season is also a huge success. In the new season, we see how Emily (Lily Collins) has to make several decisions, but also how she gets several new projects thrown into her lap. And some of its best-known products are now available.

Emily in Paris remains one of Netflix’s biggest hits after three seasons. The series would be even encouraging Americans and Britons to settle in the French capital. But for those who like to imagine themselves in Emily’s world without move to Paris, there is now a way to purchase some well-known products from the series. This includes the well-known suitcase with the head of Pierre Cadault.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris follow the fashionable Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who first season moves from Chicago to Paris to work (temporarily) in a marketing agency. With her American vision, she tries to breathe new life into a number of campaigns. This is welcomed by many people, others seem to find her an “annoying intruder”.

Still, she seems to be finding her way, and she has several big campaigns thrown in her lap. One of the most famous of these is the collaboration with the fictional fashion brand Cadault. For example, Emily has to sell her clothes and her perfume, but she also has to deal with bizarre choices like the suitcase with a gigantic image of Pierre Cadault.

Items

Although these are often fictional campaigns for non-existent brands, there are still a few items for sale online. You can do it on the site ShopTheScenes.com, which sells products from multiple salons. On the site you can find, among other things, your own special clothes, jewellery, handbags or suitcase from Pierre Cadault, but also for the famous perfume Champère et Lavaux.

The website is an official partnership with the showrunner of the series, Darren Star. But since the site operates from the United States, shipping to our country can make the products much more expensive. If that’s a bit too expensive for you, you can also go temporarily to the French McDonald’s branches for the McBaguette from the Serie.