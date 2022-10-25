North Brabant opts for the “triple” use of space

From now on, the province of Noord-Brabant wishes to adopt a much more integrated approach to spatial ambitions. The construction of new housing, facilities and businesses must go hand in hand with climate adaptation, energy transition, mobility, health and prosperity in the broad sense. It is important that the space is filled in several ways. To this end, the province has developed a new Living Environment Framework Policy.

The new framework is desperately needed, writes MP for Land Use Planning and Living Erik Ronnes in the foreword to the political framework. “Brabant is changing rapidly. New developments require space. Urbanization pressures are high and space is scarce. How can we meet all the challenges of the future while preserving and strengthening the quality of the living environment in our towns and villages?

In its environmental vision, the province opts for the concentration of urbanization and the sustainable development of urban Brabant. “Brabant is a polycentric network of towns and villages, strongly linked to surrounding provinces and abroad (Vlaamse Ruit, Ruhr region).” The province writes that the city and the countryside are closely linked. Cities need to scale up and the countryside needs to remain livable.

These are the basis for urbanization to prevent movement into the soil and water system. “With this, we are indicating that climate and other major challenges can only be addressed sustainably if the carrying capacity of the natural soil and water system is paramount.” The province says this policy line may mean developments will be abandoned if the ground cannot cope.

Multiple use of starting point space

The multiple use of space is a spearhead for the province in the leap of scale. “Living above shops, businesses, associated with catering, green or energy production on rooftops, parking under or on buildings, etc. We are aiming for a triple use of space; monofunctional use of space (almost) no longer exists.

The multiple use of space also explicitly applies to workplaces. “Companies with little (environmental) impact on the environment are in principle suitable for residential and mixed areas.” From now on, business parks will only be developed if there is demand. “To meet the demand, we assume a regional added value, a balance between the degree of regional belonging and the degree of contribution to the social and economic ambitions of Brabant.”

The province counteracts drowsiness by pursuing a policy of selective clustering and vacancy is averted by not allowing additional retail space in the province as a whole.

Green-blue veins

In addition, a link with climate adaptation, green-blue veining, energy and heat networks. The province also wants more attention to circularity and the use of new building materials (timber construction). Instead of rapidly building new homes in a green environment, the province is now focusing on the conversion of existing homes and the transformation of businesses.

In North Brabant, the car will remain an important means of transport in the future. To reduce this, the province wants to work with partners to ensure that life, work and facilities are close to each other. Travel can be done on foot or by bicycle.

Five fundamental values ​​at the heart of political choices

The province establishes in the policy framework the basis on which choices are made. Five core values ​​are at the heart of this:

Water and soil system

Central area

Always cleaner, healthier, safer

Prevent switching (to location, time or other functions)

Always careful and multiple use of value-added space

Homework is also seen from several angles. According to the province, this gives direction to the action and therefore also to the urbanization policy.