Theatrical performance on doubt in science

What role does doubt play in science? On Thursday, November 10, theater makers Sjors & Ruud, together with the public, will seek certainty in a world full of questions in the theatrical performance The Doubtful Spectacle. The performance will be followed by a lecture by Professor of Artificial Intelligence Niels Taatgen. The program starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Usva Theater, Munnekeholm 10 in Groningen.

In The Doubtful Spectacle, a showman walks around with his cabinet full of scientific ingenuity. Wherever he goes, he knows how to convince people with his stories and objects full of sparkling technology and wonderful science. But doubt then sets in. Can we still trust science? Can doubt be stopped or is it just the beginning of other questions?

In a surprisingly humorous performance, answers are sought. After the presentation, Niels Taatgen (RUG), Professor of Artificial Intelligence, will discuss the role science plays in his field. Taatgen uses computer simulations to study human behavior to understand how we behave in certain situations, such as multitasking.

In collaboration with Science LinX and Cultural Student Center Usva.

Picture: Studium Generale Groningen