Solar Magazine – Energie Samen: making room in the heat law for heating networks in the hands of the inhabitants

Minister Jetten announced this week that heating networks should belong to the state and want to record this in the Collective Heat Supply Act (Wcw), also known as Heat Act 2.

Between land and boat

Energie Samen, the interest group of energy cooperatives, doubts that this move by the Minister creates enough space for cooperative, non-profit heating networks that are really in the hands of the “public”.

“Unfortunately, the energy cooperatives run by citizens with their district heating authorities are not parties to the new heat law, which means that their projects risk falling between two stools”, deplores Energie Samen. “In neighborhoods where residents’ heating initiatives are active, residents seem to be significantly more satisfied with all aspects of the plans for their new heat supply: the role of the municipality, its supply and accessibility, but also the possibilities This shows that citizens’ heating projects are supported and achievable.

150 energy cooperatives

Siward Zomer, cooperative director of Energie Samen, highlights the current successes: “Unlike certain energy companies who threaten to slow down the energy transition by no longer wanting to invest in heating networks when they pass into public hands, energy cooperatives work at full speed to pass from to succeed in the thermal transition at the local level. 150 energy cooperatives are already working on local cooperative heating networks. 20 of them are in the development phase, 5 projects are in progress, 3 projects have connected the first houses to a sustainable heat network. The local cooperative heating company Thermo Bello in Culemborg has been in operation for more than 15 years and is currently carrying out the replacement investments.

Same rights

Energy Samen wants political authorities to include heat offices with the same rights (and obligations) as public actors in the heat law. “EU directives oblige national governments, including the Netherlands, to include a definition of energy communities in legislation. On the basis of European directives, we define a heat authority, or energy community in the field of heat, with 3 specific characteristics: Cooperative networks of heat authorities are (1) democratically organized under the control of users, with the aim of realizing energy as a basic need for the community and (3) not for profit.’