NOC * NSF sports umbrella organization feels more understanding of politics

After 5 p.m., no sport or training has been allowed for several weeks. Many unions subsequently decided to suspend competitions. Of course, Van den Tweel would have liked this measure to be abandoned. “But frankly, it’s no surprise that isn’t happening now. You won’t hear a passionate call from me to do things differently in this situation. But we see a turnaround within the cabinet and hope that measures for the sport will soon be relaxed. “

“After the last press conference, the cabinet and the House of Representatives declared that sport and exercise are essential for society”, continues Van den Tweel. “This is a big win for us. They have also made it clear that they want to give sport more space as soon as possible. So we are hopeful. But now we have to wait and see. What advises UNWTO What about the new variant and what is the effect of the booster shot? At the moment, we don’t know everything yet. “

More space

Van den Tweel cannot immediately say whether the Christmas holidays, and in connection with the early school closures, will give sports clubs more space in the coming weeks to organize extra things during the day. “The time frame in which all of this should happen is short. It is difficult to achieve in practice. The prime minister also called for children to be kept with the family during this period. We cannot simply do this. ‘ignore.”

In addition, Van den Tweel continues to support the arguments previously made by NOC * NSF to keep the sport open. “Studies have shown that the risk of contagion in sport is marginal. In addition, we have made an incredible effort to adapt and respect the rules, so that the sport can be practiced more or less without risk. All these clubs, already these volunteers, all these coaches, have sometimes done it in a few days. Sport deserves a lot of credit for that.