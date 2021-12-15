Sport Kort: German handball players want to continue with Henk Groener | sport

Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news from football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, on which the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this Sport Kort section, the other posts are mainly discussed.

German handball players want to continue with national coach Groener

11:14 German handball players want to continue with Dutch national coach Henk Groener. The umbrella handball federation announced it after the disappointing elimination of the country in the quarterfinals of the world championship. “I maintain that he is the right person in the right place,” said Federal President Andreas Michelmann.

Germany were knocked out in the quarterfinals by host Spain and have been waiting for a World Cup medal since 2007. Groener’s contract expires in April. The German hand federation believes that continuity in the coaching staff is important. “We feel that we are on the right track. There is no reason to take drastic measures.

Alonso new coach of Uruguay football team

10:13 Diego Alonso is the new head coach of the Uruguay football team. He succeeds Oscar Tabárez, fired last month after more than fifteen years.

Alonso, 46, played as a soccer player for Valencia and Atlético Madrid, among others, and played eight international matches for Uruguay. He has coached Mexican CF Pachuca and Inter Miami of the United States.

Alonso is due to take Uruguay to next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Uruguay are in seventh place in the World Cup qualifying tournament, with four rounds remaining. The top four teams go to the World Cup, number 5 gets a second chance in the intercontinental play-offs.

Benfica appeal against suspension of coach Jesus

07:43 Benfica have appealed a 15-day suspension for Jorge Jesus. The capricious coach sharply criticized the referee on May 6 after a duel with FC Porto (1-1). The disciplinary committee of the Portuguese Football Association finds seven months later that he should still be penalized for it.

Benfica does not agree with the sentence and does not understand why the disciplinary committee is only ruling now. Benfica will play against Porto twice this month, for the league and the cup.

Benfica are Ajax’s opponents in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The Amsterdam team will play an away game for the first time on February 23. The return to the Johan Cruijff ArenA was put on the agenda for March 15th. Benfica is third in the Portuguese league, 4 points behind Porto and Sporting Portugal.