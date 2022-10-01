No place in main squad for Ajax talent Kian Fitz-Jim: ‘He had hoped to take the plunge’

With the captain’s armband around his left arm, Kian Fitz-Jim is an important link for Jong Ajax. The 19-year-old midfielder played out a 1-1 draw with his teammates against leaders PEC Zwolle on Friday night. “I think we missed two points.”

PEC Zwolle were down to ten men after fifteen minutes, due to a red card from goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar. “They played very compactly after that and we didn’t get a response to that.” Said a little disappointed Kian Fitz-Jim afterwards. The Amsterdammer had to leave the pitch just before the hour due to a minor groin injury. collapse Coach John Heitinga also saw his side struggling with the opposition’s compact play. PEC Zwolle collapsed extremely far and formed a nine-man block around their own sixteen-yard area. “You have to be very patient in there.” The text continues below the video.

It was only thanks to a nice long shot from Kristian Hlynsson that Jong Ajax managed to score. Due to the draw, the talents of Amsterdam have lost a place in the ranking. John Heitinga’s team is now eleventh. main strength Fitz-Jim is in his third season with Jong Ajax. He trains regularly with the main team and he has already played the necessary training matches, but he hasn’t made it to an official match yet. Last summer, he even took part in all the preparation, but in the end, the gifted ball-playing midfielder had to go back on his promises. “I had hoped to make the move.” The text continues below the video.

Fitz-Jim’s contract will run for another two years until summer 2024. Next week he will play the home game against Helmond Sport with Jong Ajax. This game starts at 8 p.m. at the Amsterdam team’s training complex.