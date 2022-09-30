Eighteen cattle breeders from the Oosterwolde polder in the municipality of Oldebroek will themselves present the future perspective of polder farmers. The farmers have come together in the De Vier Merken foundation and have jointly drawn up a territory plan.

This regional plan embodies the tasks of the region for nature, water and climate and combines them with a future-oriented income model for farmers. They want to do this by joining the Black-tailed Godwit attack plan. The Polder Oosterwolde is an agricultural polder with a lot of attention for grassland birds.

The eighteen breeders already more or less integrate agricultural nature management into their business activities and have concluded contracts with Agrarisch Natuur Collectief Veluwe for this purpose.

Conditions

Based on an area analysis, business discussions and a grassland bird analysis, the prerequisites are met in the Oosterwolde polder for the successful implementation of grassland bird management , water tasks and climate objectives.

Additional land is needed to achieve the zone objectives. Then there will be more room in business operations, so that the plots can be used more widely. Opportunities for grassland birds are thereby increased, for example by building buffer strips or re-wetting local patches.

For the additional space needed, the De Vier Merken foundation is therefore making an offer for a dairy farm in Doornspijk which has been put up for sale by the province of Gelderland. In combination with a company move and a land swap, this provides additional space to achieve goals.