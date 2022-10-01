Finding time to exercise can be quite a challenge in our busy lives. So try to get the most out of each hole. Or exercise at the best time, when exercise pays off the most. According to scientists, there is an ideal time of day to train.

For people who like to sleep in, we have bad news: the most effective workout is done in the morning.

The best time to train is in the morning

If you’re not a morning person, exercising in the morning may seem like a long way from your bed. Still, exercising in the morning is the best way to burn fat and lose weight, especially if you sweat on an empty stomach.

What is it exactly ? It has everything to do with the composition of your hormone levels in the morning. According Anthony Hackney, professor of exercise and sports at the University of North Carolina, your hormone levels in the morning are designed to stimulate fat burning. “In the early morning, your hormonal profile is more responsive to more efficient fat metabolism,” Professor Hackney said.

Exercising in the morning reduces stress levels

Out other research proving even more benefits of a morning workout. This way, you’ll have less appetite for the rest of the day and feel full faster. And this, of course, is beneficial for excess pounds.

Additionally, exercising in the morning might also improve mental health and increase productivity during the (working) day. This can simply be explained by the fact that exercise reduces stress levels.

You get used to everything: you too left the nest early

If getting up early is a huge hurdle, take comfort in the following: you get used to everything, including the best time to exercise. The first few times you’ll probably have to drag yourself out of bed, but that will soon become second nature. According to a 2019 study Posted in The Journal of Physiology, you will quickly become more alert after a workout in the morning and at the same time you will tire faster in the evening. This way you automatically sink into bed faster and get moving again early in the morning.

