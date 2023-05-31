No miracle for Mead: Sarina Wiegman rules out superstar from World Cup roster

England national coach Sarina Wiegman has announced her selection for the World Cup. The most notable and unfortunate absentee is superstar Beth Mead. The 28-year-old Arsenal star tore his anterior cruciate ligament in November and failed to recover in time.

Fate struck Mead in the league match with arch-rivals Manchester United. The striker was one of the stars of the team that became European champions in his country last summer. Defenders Lucy Bronze (Barcelona) and Millie Bright (Chelsea) have also long been doubtful. They got fit in time and got one right away call of Duty.

Rag basket

Mead isn’t the only missing star: Arsenal captain Leah Williamson misses the final round with a knee injury. Chelsea’s Fran Kirby is also absent in Australia and New Zealand. The World Cup runs from July 20 to August 20.

Of the 23 names chosen by Wiegman, 16 were part of the group that won the European title on home soil in 2022. Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Lauren James, Esme Morgan, Katie Robinson and Katie Zelem are playing a final tournament for the first time with The Lionesses.

Goodbye, legend

Striker Ellen White, giant and base player during the European Championship won, is obviously not there. She cleaned her football boots for good last summer after suffering a punctured lung.

Sarina Wiegman with England at the World Cup

England will start the tournament on July 22. At 11:30 a.m. (Dutch time), Wiegman’s team will play against Haiti. 6 days later, the European squatter is waiting with Denmark (10.30 a.m.). The group stage will end on August 1 with the pot against China (1 p.m.).