Since COVID, barely 6% of old air traffic between China and the United States has been restored

A report by Nomura, a Japanese investment firm, shows that only 5.6% of flights that flew between China and the United States before the pandemic were reinstated.

In the news: Virtually no direct air traffic between China and the United States, this message CNBC. The total number of flights from China is about 40% of its pre-pandemic level. The study used data through May 22.

Flights to Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Italy are already back at or near 100%. Geopolitical factors Ting Lu, economist at Nomura, cited geopolitical factors as one of the reasons. In November 2022, Jo

Tensions between China and the United States are fresh. According to Nomura’s head of Chinese economy, Ting Lu, geopolitical factors play a role in the low number of flights.