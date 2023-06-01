Missed news? Meteorite visibly fires at Salland • Leendert drives stolen Urker forklift disabled | Home

InsightGood evening! Didn’t have time to follow the news today? With this update, you will be notified within 2 minutes.





Peter d’Eefde tried the man who stalked his stepdaughter ‘only to keep his hands’ and think he is innocent of the stab wound. Yet he wanted to be prosecuted.

Do you live in the triangle Raalte-Twello-New Hot? Then there would be just a meteorite may have been crushed in your garden.

THE new housing construction rate continues to decline, despite the severe housing shortage. But the East of the Netherlands is doing “surprisingly less badly”.

Leendert training circles “for fun” with a stolen forklift illegal bars in Urk and then it goes wrong. “You have disabled me. I wear this the rest of my life with me.”

The man who becomes suspected of killing a familywas driving at the time 250 kilometers per hour on the highway. He even filmed it with his cell phone.





THE pre-selection of the Orange Lionesses for the World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand is known. Kika van Es and Shanice van de Sanden are the biggest surprises.





A financial rope for Dajenne and Marita from Deventer. €250,000 they had already invested in a special shipping container house, but they probably see nothing in return of their savings.

consists this ingenious camping invention of Derek de Wilp-Achterhoek already? It keeps people busy. “If you look closely, it’s really different.”

And then this: A motorist who had continued on his way after a rear-end collision in Zwolle was unfortunately betrayed.

