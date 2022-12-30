Neymar and Mbappé lead global tributes to Brazilian soccer legend

From Neymar to Kylian Mbappé, the entire football world mourns Pelé, who died at the age of 82. Some reactions on social networks:

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) points out that Pelé was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. “Our ‘King of Football’ was the ultimate representative of a triumphant Brazil that never shied away from difficulties,” it read. “Pelé, a black boy, poor and born in Três Corações, showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father a world title, and he gave us three. The King has given us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele.

PSG striker Neymar, who has shared Brazil’s all-time top scorer title with Pele since early December, like many others, pays tribute to his late compatriot. “Before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything, he made football an art. He gave voice to the poor, to black people, and above all: he gave visibility to Brazil.

Without Pelé, there might not have been a Neymar. His legacy lives on in the players he inspired for decades. The giant on whose shoulders the great moderns stand. pic.twitter.com/puOMf5NCyQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

Romário regrets that Brazil have to say goodbye to ‘one of their most illustrious sons’. “Edson Arantes do Nascimento, named Athlete of the Century, bent the world before his talent and brought Brazilian football to the altar of the gods.” “Today I lost my brother,” Cafu said. “As a Catholic Christian, I know that ‘in dying you are born into eternal life’. We will be together in the Father’s house for eternity. He left the world of things that have an end and went to the world of things that have no end. Goodbye, Pele.

“The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, King,” France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappé said on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends his condolences to all of Brazil and to Pelé’s family. “A simple ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire footballing world is currently embracing,” said the Portuguese. “An inspiration to millions, a benchmark yesterday, today, forever.”

The New York Cosmos, former club of Pelé, pays tribute to its former player. In 1975, Pelé joined the New York Cosmos. He helped make football more popular in the United States. O Rei gave fans many legendary moments on the pitch, including scoring a hat-trick to win the NASL Soccer Bowl in 1977. (…) Pele’s name will forever be synonymous with sporting artistry and genius. His lasting impact on the sport of football is invaluable. Rest in peace, O Rei.