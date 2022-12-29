Middelburg does not rule out support for swimming clubs due to increased tariffs in Vrijburgbad

The increase applies to swimming clubs, but also to individual swimmers. According to Louws, this is necessary for the operation to ring. “It is becoming more and more difficult due to rising energy prices. Swimming pools have already been closed elsewhere in the country. We want to prevent this.”

Following the first 10% rate increase in October, various swimming clubs in Walcheren wrote an urgent letter to Vlissingen and Middelburg stating that their survival could be at stake.

Isn’t it strange then to give the operator Optisport permission to increase prices by an additional 5% “in response” to this letter? Louws: “Optisport is allowed to increase prices from January 1 with the correction of inflation. Due to the strong increase in energy prices in recent months, it is 15%. But such an increase now , after an interim increase in October, would return swimmers That’s why we decided to increase the rate by 5% in January In effect, we cut the inflation adjustment in two pieces.

The alderman of Middelburg understands that many swimming clubs are already under water from the first increase. This is why he looks forward to the support that the cabinet has promised to swimming pools and swimming clubs which are seeing their costs rise sharply due to rising energy prices. Louws: “Unfortunately, it’s still unclear how the program will work in practice and when The Hague will come up with the money.”

If this national compensation for swimming clubs in Middelburg proves insufficient, Louws wants to see what else he can do as Alderman of Sport. “I’m not saying anything about it yet, but on January 11 I will talk about it with the first swimming club.” Middelburg can afford this attitude, the municipality expects a budget surplus for next year. However, things are different in Vlissingen, which has been under government supervision for years due to the poor financial situation.

Middelburg also asked the operator Optisport whether savings could still be made, for example by lowering the water temperature or shortening the opening hours. But Louws realizes that the possibilities are limited. “Patients with rheumatism also swim in the Vrijburgbad. It is clear that you cannot lower the temperature indefinitely for this group of people, but also for other swimmers.”

This is an article from WFM96.

