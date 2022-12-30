Houtepen continues in Serooskerke

Danny Magito will immediately begin working for fourth-year Saturday student WIK’57. Magito has signed a one and a half year contract with the Kerkwerve club. Magito left Veere last weekend. At WIK’57, he succeeds Richard de Moedt, who had to leave in October.

Jacco Nelen and MZVC from Middelburg will part ways after this season. Nelen has been the head coach of MZVC since the summer of 2021.

Arie van der Zouwen has announced his departure from Tholense Boys, which plays in 3rd division B. When Van der Zouwen retires next summer, he will have been active for two seasons at the club, which is in eleventh place.

Veli Eryürük will stop at third division club Hontenisse de Kloosterzande on Sunday. The coach became champion with his team in 4th Class A last season and is now in the middle bracket of 3rd Class A. Eryürük is in his third season with Hontenisse.

Marc de Weerd will also be in line next season as coach of SPS de Poortvliet. The coach is working on his first season as the coach of the fourth division team.

Veere must immediately seek a new coach. The club announced in October that Danny Magito would leave at the end of this season, but the 9-0 loss to Partridges was the last game under his management. Magito leaves Veere behind as 3rd Class A’s caretaker.

MZC’11 must also look for a new coach. The club from Zierikzee has a little more time for this than Veere, because the collaboration with Adriaan Nieuwenhuijse only ends after the current season. Nieuwenhuijse is working on his second term at the Schouwse club since 2020. MZC’11 is currently sixth in 2nd class G.

Axel’s Michel Leonhart has extended his contract with second division club De Meeuwen de Zoutelande for one season. Leonhart, who has already worked for many other clubs, is in his second season at De Meeuwen. Leonhart gets another assistant after winter break. Jack Marteijn is the successor to Fred Appiah, who quit due to heavy work, the club report.

Kees Duitemeijer has announced his departure from third division Lewedorpse Boys. Duitemeijer will leave next summer and will have been active at the club for four seasons. “It was a tough decision, because I’m just having a good time,” he said via the club’s website. “But I think it’s good for my own development to look elsewhere. Where it will be, I don’t know.”

Nick Corré will step down as coach of Zeelandia Middelburg at the end of the season. The Veere coach then worked for third division club Middelburg for three seasons. Corré is looking for a new challenge.

