‘Newey stars in low-budget soap opera’, Jos Verstappen calls Max’s best teammate | GPF Fan Recap

In this GPFans roundup, we bring you today’s most-read Formula 1 news. Below are the most talked about topics from the motorsport royal class, packed into one article. This way you will be fully informed of all developments within minutes.

Unfortunately, there will be no racing this weekend, but in the meantime everything within Formula 1 is of course business as usual. Rick Winkelman was able to point out that Red Bull Racing’s overspending of the budget cap would have to do with Adrian Newey’s salary and Jos Verstappen also mentioned who he considers the best teammate Max Verstappen has had.

The article continues below the video

Newey’s salary plays a major role in overshooting Red Bull Racing’s budget cap

According to Rick Winkelman, Red Bull Racing’s overrun has nothing to do with catering or lunch costs, but Adrian Newey’s salary is up for discussion. In the Ziggo Sport Race Café, Winkelman explains that the FIA ​​considers Newey an outside company, while Red Bull ranks Newey among the three highest paid employees. Read the whole article? click here

Hakkinen: ‘I don’t think Max will drive for Red Bull all his career’

According to Mika Hakkinen, the Formula 1 calendar will soon become so busy that key figures within the teams could come to a halt. According to the Finn, this could have a domino effect, so that drivers will also end up choosing to move. Read the whole article? click here

Here is the preliminary weather forecast for the United States Grand Prix

After an exciting and wet weekend in Japan, in which Max Verstappen won the world title for the second time in his career, we are moving to Austin for the United States Grand Prix after a week’s rest. Is another wet race planned or are we going to keep it dry next weekend? Read the whole article? click here

Jos Verstappen: ‘I think he learned the most from Ricciardo’

Max Verstappen has already worn down the necessary teammates in his career. The brand-new world champion has faced five different drivers in his team during his career and father Jos Verstappen names who has been his son’s best team-mate. Read the whole article? click here

De Vries explains his choice for AlphaTauri: ‘Red Bull’s sister team’

Nyck de Vries finally managed to secure a Formula 1 seat at the age of 27 and the Dutchman will drive for the AlphaTauri team from next season. In the end, it even turned out that Sneek’s rider had a choice where he wanted to ride and he now explains why it became the Italian racing team. Read the whole article? click here

GPFans is looking for developers!