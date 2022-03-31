







© ProShots

New Zealand prevent football’s ultimate miracle in World Cup qualifying





Solomon Islands’ ultimate football fairy tale doesn’t come true. Felipe Vega-Arango’s side were no match for heavy favorites New Zealand in the final of the Oceania World Cup qualifying cycle, who remain in contention for a ticket to Qatar.

The Solomon Islands are an archipelago to the east of Papua New Guinea, which is only a minor player in football. They beat al Tahiti and the Cook Islands ahead of the game against New Zealand. Papua New Guinea itself was also rolled up on Sunday.

Three days later, however, the fairy tale came to an end. The Vega-Arango side stayed up for more than twenty minutes, but moments later it was Bill Poni Tuiloma who shattered New Zealand’s ambitions. Newcastle United striker Chris Wood, bought from Burnley for a bevy of millions during the winter break, netted the second against the ropes before half-time.

Goals from Joe Bell, again Tuiloma and Matthew Garbett in the second half were for the stats. New Zealand await one final hurdle on their way to Qatar with either Costa Rica or Mexico, while the World Cup book is closed for the Solomon Islands. The world-ranked number 142 will have to postpone his final tournament debut for at least four years.