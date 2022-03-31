These countries are sure of a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar | sport
In just over 7 months, the 22nd edition of the World Cup will begin in Qatar. As FIFA’s European and South American zones near the end of the qualifying series, almost all of the 32 entrants are known. These 29 countries have already qualified. Tomorrow (April 1) is the draw in Qatar.
host country
Europe
• The Netherlands
• Germany
• France
• Denmark
• Belgium
• Serbia
• England
• Croatia
• Spain
• Switzerland
• Portugal
• Poland
South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Ecuador
• Uruguay
Asia
• Iran
• South Korea
• Japan
• Saudi Arabia
North and Central America
• Canada
• Mexico
• United States
Africa
• Ghana
• Senegal
• Tunisia
• Morocco
• Cameroon
