New Zealand’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports will again be much larger this year. It will be exported for nearly $ 3 billion. This is 11% more than in 2020. In 2017, it was still $ 2 billion. Kiwis dominate the picture very strongly, because this year this product represents two thirds of the total. In total, the export value (fob) of New Zealand kiwifruit will amount to $ 1.92 billion this year, according to Jan-Kees Boon of Fruit & Vegetable Facts in his report.

Growth entirely attributable to kiwis

In terms of quantity, New Zealand’s exports of fresh fruits and vegetables will increase by 2% this year compared to 2020. In total, this represents 1.54 million tonnes, a new record. This increase is entirely

attributable to the export of kiwifruit. The export of this product continues to grow. This year, even by almost 10% to 718,000 tons. In 2017, it was still 516,000 tonnes. More than half of New Zealand’s kiwifruit exports go to countries in South and East Asia. The EU27 represents 36%.

More and more gold; especially in South and East Asia

The growth of kiwifruit is mainly due to the export of yellow kiwifruit. These now represent nearly 60% of the total against 45% in 2017. In terms of quantity, it will be 420,000 tonnes in 2021 against 225,000 tonnes in 2017. The export of green kiwis is a little higher this year than ‘in 2020, but in 2018 it was again.

yellow kiwi in Asia a lot

Yellow kiwis relatively often visit countries in South and East Asia. China and Japan in particular are big buyers. More and more yellow kiwis are also going to EU countries. This year more than 110,000 tonnes against

90,000 tonnes in 2020. Exports to EU countries are always greener than yellow kiwis. In the past 3 years, around 140,000 tonnes of green kiwifruit have been shipped to the EU.

apples

2021 was a moderate year for apple exports. Apples are New Zealand’s second largest export. This year, the export of this product will amount to a meager 404,000 tonnes. This is less than the three previous years. In 2020, this concerned more than 440,000 tonnes.

More and more New Zealand apples are destined for countries in South and East Asia. Even this year more than before. Exports to this region account for 54% of New Zealand’s total apple exports this year. In 2017, it was less than 40%. Important destinations in this region are: China, Vietnam, Taiwan and India.

Very few apples in Europe this year

Remarkably few New Zealand apples have been shipped to Europe this year. For EU countries, this concerned less than 70,000 tonnes. This is more than 20% less than the 86,000 tonnes in 2020. In 2018, it was even 107,000 tonnes. New Zealand’s apple exports to the UK have also fallen by almost 20% this year. Until 2020 inclusive, exports of (Royal) Gala apples continued to grow to reach 137,000 tonnes in 2020. This year, exports of this variety fell to less than 120,000 tonnes. By far, Fuji, Envy, Breaburn, Jazz, Pink Lady and Pacific Queen are the other great export varieties. The export of new varieties such as Rockit, Dazzle, Honeycrisp and Koru is still quite modest.

For more information:

Jan Kees Boon

Facts about fruits and vegetables

[email protected]

www.fruitandvegetablefacts.com