A possum has taken a woman hostage in her own home in New Zealand. The animal was released without punishment, New Zealand police joked.

Officers received a call late Sunday evening from a terrified woman saying “a possum is holding her hostage” at her home in Dunedin. “As she tried to leave her house to walk to the car, the opossum attacked her and fled inside,” said Police Sgt. Craig Dinnissen. tegen The Guardian.

When the police arrived at the front door of the house, a young opossum emerged from the darkness and climbed into a cop’s leg. Dinnissen believes it is a runaway pet or that the animal was recently separated from its mother.

The police “arrested the suspect”, but then released him to the wild without punishment. Veterinarian Rachael Stratton said the animal was fearful rather than aggressive. “Normally, wild animals run away, unless they are still young. Then they have to learn to deal with threats.”

But while the people of Dunedin can sleep peacefully again, the country’s birds, insects and even trees are still greatly affected by the animals. Opossums, as they are officially called, eat bird food and destroy trees. Only cats are natural enemies of animals. It blew up the population. It is estimated that there are 47 million possums in New Zealand.