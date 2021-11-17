Three Ajax players in Orange Women’s final selection

Orange Women’s national coach Mark Parsons announced today his final roster for the duels with Japan and the Czech Republic. With Stefanie van der Gragt, Victoria Pelova and Sherida Spitse, three Ajax Women players have been called up.

National coach Parsons has selected a total of 23 players for the next two games. The Orange Lionesses will play the World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic in Ostrava on Friday 26 November. Monday, November 29, a friendly international match against Japan awaits you. This match will be played at Cars Jeans Stadium in The Hague.

The Netherlands lead the 2023 World Cup qualifying group in Australia and New Zealand. The Orange team has ten points in four games. Iceland follow with six points, but played one game less.