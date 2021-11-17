Three Ajax players in Orange Women’s final selection
Orange Women’s national coach Mark Parsons announced today his final roster for the duels with Japan and the Czech Republic. With Stefanie van der Gragt, Victoria Pelova and Sherida Spitse, three Ajax Women players have been called up.
National coach Parsons has selected a total of 23 players for the next two games. The Orange Lionesses will play the World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic in Ostrava on Friday 26 November. Monday, November 29, a friendly international match against Japan awaits you. This match will be played at Cars Jeans Stadium in The Hague.
The Netherlands lead the 2023 World Cup qualifying group in Australia and New Zealand. The Orange team has ten points in four games. Iceland follow with six points, but played one game less.
Selection Netherlands: Jill Baijings (SGS Essen), Lineth Beerensteyn (Bayern Munich), Kerstin Casparij (FC Twente), Caitlin Dijkstra (FC Twente), Daphne van Domselaar (FC Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atlético Madrid), Daniëlle van de Donk (Olympic Lyon), Kika van Es (FC Twente), Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax), Renate Jansen (FC Twente), Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg), Inessa Kaagman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Janou Levels (PSV), Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO The Hague), Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal )), Marisa Olislagers (FC Twente), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg), Shanice van de Sanden (VfL Wolfsburg), Joëlle Smits (VfL Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Ajax) and Sari van Veenendaal (PSV).
