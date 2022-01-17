Netflix just released a trailer for its latest feature film Against the ice (2022) and it comes with a warning: can breathe heavily and cause frequent nail biting. The film is based on the memoir of Ejnar Mikkelsen, and is starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a polar explorer determined to find the logs of the Mylius-Erichsen expedition: logs that would prove that the pre-existing understanding of the shape of the east coast of Greenland was a myth, mistaken and presumably selfish for the United States.

Short content: In 1909, Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) leads an expedition to Greenland. He wants to refute the US assertion that Greenland consists of two parts. With the inexperienced Iver Iversen (Joe Cole) he leaves the ship, which remains with the other members of the crew, and continues his journey by sleigh. The gentlemen find evidence that Greenland consists of one part, but face starvation and fatigue on their journey home. Also, there is no trace of the crew and their ship is locked up.

If the plot is steeped in the history of Denmark, the trailer quickly raises the stakes of the film, with the harsh conditions and seemingly unnecessary shipping are evidenced that Mikkelsen and his only accomplice Iver Iversen undertake. The fear begins at the start of the trailer, when Charles Dance the words say, “When you travel to unknown lands to discover new parts of the world, it is to ensure that records of your discoveries are delivered safe and sound. With or without you.”

The trailer introduces Waldau and Cole and establishes the dangers ahead. But as explorers delve deeper into the arctic terrain, where beautiful cinematography through Torben Forsberg is displayed, the musical score of Volker Bertelmann more cryptic and mysterious as intrepid explorers battle the elements, nature, their own mental abilities, and each other.

The making of the film is in the hands of the Danish director Peter Flint which after a period of 8 years since Beatles (2014) back behind the camera. On March 2, 2022, Against the ice should come true.

*** Against the Ice Trailer ***

