Eye-catching ASML trade update to Damrak next week – Wel.nl

AMSTERDAM (ANP) – The earnings season will start cautiously during the next trading week. It’s still relatively quiet in Amsterdam with chip machine maker ASML’s trade update on Wednesday as the main item on the agenda. Bed manufacturer Beter Bed also offers numbers. A variety of figures follow from abroad.

ASML is known to take full advantage of ongoing chip shortages. As a result, there is a strong demand for the services of ASML, which counts major chipmakers such as Taiwanese major chipmaker TSMC among its customers. ASML CEO Peter Wennink previously warned the shortage would last for some time.

Beter Bed previously developed a new digital strategy and announced the opening of a distribution center for online orders. In the third quarter, sales increased by almost 5%.

Figures major international banks

At the international level, the big banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley put forward figures. Streaming service Netflix is ​​also announcing figures for the last quarter of 2021. Meal delivery company Deliveroo and luxury brands Burberry and Richemont also show what the important brand holiday period has meant for the numbers.

There are also figures for economic growth in China, the UK and the Eurozone. The International Energy Agency (IEA) publishes the monthly oil report.

The minutes of the latest policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) will also be announced on Thursday. The ECB’s tone towards possible rate hikes is more cautious than that of other central banks such as the Federal Reserve in the United States. Heading into the weekend, the Fed talked about raising interest rates faster to contain inflation.

December inflation

Eurostat, the European statistical office, will release inflation figures in December. Inflation figures also come from Germany and the UK. Prices have recently increased due to the rapid recovery from the crisis and supply chain issues. For example, the persistence of high inflation in Germany, the largest economy in the euro zone, could encourage the ECB to intervene more quickly, although the ECB itself still speaks of a temporary peak.

Attention is also focused on the interest rate decision of the Turkish central bank. Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the central bank has cut interest rates several times. Unlike most economists, Erdogan believes that high interest rates lead to high prices.