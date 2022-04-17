New Marvel Movie ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Heads For Huge Box Office



Marvel Studios’ next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is expected to be a huge hit at the US box office.

The BoxOfficePro.com site reports that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to end at a US box office of between $170 million and $205 million. That’s more than the $165 million to $205 million mentioned earlier.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Ticket sales last week for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launched in the United States. This immediately broke records on Fandango for early ticket sales.

Isn’t it really crazy given the sky-high expectations that cling to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness† The film clearly and firmly brings the Multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means Doctor Strange must team up with his ally Wong (the Sorcerer Supreme) and the mighty Scarlet Witch to hunt down other Strangers from the Multiverse .

It promises to wreak havoc, especially since one of these Doctor Strange variants turns out to be the most evil of them all! Fight, we would say.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters next month.