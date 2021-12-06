New group of Central American immigrants on their way to the United States | Abroad

VideoMore than 2,000 immigrants have marched from southern Mexico to the United States. According to Irino Mujica of the NGO Pueblo Cinn Franteras, the expatriate caravan is mainly made up of Central Americans.



The caravan was able to leave despite security forces from the Mexican Migration Authority INM and the National Card. The procession initially made its way to Mexico City, but some are still trying to reach the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said last week that 192,000 immigrants trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico were caught in September.

Stay in Mexico

Under former US President Donald Trump, the United States introduced the ‘stay in Mexico’ rule. As a result, asylum seekers had to stay in Mexico for the entire duration of their practice. The ruling was overturned shortly after incumbent President Joe Biden took office, but a federal judge in Texas overturned the decision. Nevertheless, the number of people trying to reach the United States has increased since Biden took office.

Many people are leaving Central America because of the poverty there. They hope to travel to the United States via Mexico, where they are trying to create a better future.