New GP and better viewing times

In collaboration with Ziggo Sport.

Better viewing times

United States

The first race in America started at 9 p.m. Dutch time and ended about an hour and a half later. The race had a thrilling run with Max Verstappen in the finals, pushing Lewis Hamilton off for the win. Due to the holiday, it will have become a bit late in many homes.

Mexico

The start time for the Mexico City Grand Prix was slightly more favorable. At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the race started at 13:00 local time. Add seven hours to that and the Dutch viewer will be behind the metro at 8:00 p.m. Here, too, Verstappen’s victory was celebrated after the Red Bull driver took the lead at the start. So still a little later.

Brazil

During the Autodromo José Carlos Pace race, the viewing time was again more favorable for European viewers. With the match starting at 6:00 p.m., Dutch fans could watch Verstappen fight defending champion Hamilton with the board in their lap. The match ended at a reasonable time.

General practitioners in the Arabian Peninsula

Weekends when there are races in the Arabian Peninsula are even more favorable for the Dutch viewer. Below is an overview:

Start of the Qatar GP (November 21): 3:00 p.m.

Saudi Arabian GP (December 5) start of the race: 5:00 p.m.

GP Abu Dhabi (December 12) start of the race: 2:00 p.m.

In short: wonderful times to end Sunday with Formula 1. Especially with the outcome of the title battle between Verstappen and Hamilton. Good start time and enough time to enjoy it. Click on here for an overview of all race times in the Formula 1 calendar.

Looking back?

Can’t watch GP live or prefer to look backwards? Of course you can, even if you don’t have an F1 TV Pro subscription. You will then have enough for example a Internet only subscription. Check out updated Formula 1 articles on the news page or visit it Motorsport.com YouTube Channel.