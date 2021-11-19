“Red Bull will be strong”

The battle for the championship between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton lasts three more Grands Prix. Where the Dutchman is fourteen points ahead, Hamilton’s powerful engine creates uncertainty at Red Bull Racing. According to Jan Lammers, this is unwarranted: “In fact, nothing has changed.

The question was long as to whether Mercedes wanted to collect a grid penalty for replacing parts. Just before the Brazilian GP, ​​the German racing team made it clear: the team would replace the combustion engine in Hamilton’s car, forcing it to move back five places on the starting grid. In the end, he started the race in tenth place, but it proved to be no problem for him to cross the finish line as the first driver. Hamilton’s speed in particular stood out, as compared to other riders he was much faster.

read more Verstappen sees the “true nature” of Mercedes: “You will let you know”

Verstappen, Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have expressed their concerns afterwards, but Lammers believes it is not necessary. “Where Max won in the US and Mexico, Hamilton should have won there as well. Verstappen, however, attracted those races well. says Lammers in an exclusive interview with GPblog. It designates the GP of Mexico. “He really took the first corner there because he knew the opportunities were there. If he had been second in Mexico and still had to overtake, I would have liked to see him. Red Bull’s strategy has therefore taken precedence over Mercedes. “

Expectations of Verstappen and Hamilton

This weekend, the Formula 1 circus will travel to Qatar, where another exciting race is planned. As little can be said about power ratios in the past, it’s hard to predict how Mercedes and Red Bull will fare. “Max was strong in the twisty part of Interlagos and the fast corners also have the track of Qatar. I rode there for the GP Masters about ten years ago, so I experienced it myself. The overtaking will be very difficult, but I expect Red Bull to be strong. “

Verstappen and Hamilton remain close in the world championship for the moment. Nevertheless, Lammers thinks his compatriot has the best papers. “Max really doesn’t need to win the last three races. Personally, I think he needs one more victory to win the world title. If he manages to stay close to Hamilton in the other two races, I have no doubts he will. At the same time, Formula 1 is a sport of details, so that remains to be seen for now. “

read more Hamilton: “Formula 1 must be interested in human rights here”