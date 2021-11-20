Wout van Aert first big name for Vestingcross | Sports in Zeeland

HULST – Wout van Aert has announced that he will take part in the Vestingcross in Hulst on Sunday January 2nd. The three-time cyclo-cross world champion is the first known big name for the Zeeland-Flemish World Cup competition.











After a long season on the road, Van Aert offers a limited program in winter. The Belgian pilot Jumbo-Visma will not have his first crossover until December 4th and may already be his last on January 9th. He has yet to decide what he will do next (and if he will make the World Cup in the United States). Hulst is one of the five World Cups he initially appears in.

Its main competitor, Mathieu van der Poel, has not yet announced his precise program. He will be at training camp with the road team until December 10. Then he makes field trips. The Alpecin-Fenix ​​rider has a good click with the Vestingcross: he has won the four times he has started.

Last season the Vestingcross took place in Perkpolder without an audience. Whether spectators will be welcome on January 2 on the Hulst course – in this case probably with a QR code – is uncertain.