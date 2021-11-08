04/11/2021, 2:10 p.m.

The new movie film Happy Family 2, the sequel to the 2017 animated film Happy Family, is released in Germany today. Amusement park fans will recognize the characters of Europa-Park and Phantasialand.

Happy Family films are produced by MackMedia, a sister company of Europa-Park and attraction builder Mack Rides. The Europa-Park 4D cinema had already screened a short film Happy Family in 2016. Characters from the film also appear in Europa-Park’s haunted house, Geisterschloss.

Additionally, Phantasialand’s Crazy Bats indoor roller coaster – formerly Temple of the Night Hawk – has been dominated by three bats from Happy Family productions since 2019.

The new feature film Happy Family premiered last month in the US, Mexico and Spain under the name Monster Family 2. As of today, the film will be screened in Germany. Russia, Denmark, Hungary, Sweden and Portugal will follow in the coming months. At the moment, the film will not be released in the Netherlands.

The story is that of a family whose members turn into goosebumps: a vampire, a werewolf, a mummy and Frankenstein’s monster. In the second part, they come face to face with the monster hunter Mila Starr. The directing is again in the hands of Holger Tappe, who has also directed several other 4D films for Europa-Park.