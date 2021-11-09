Michella Kox, Rob Geus and more in new RTL program
Because there is room for an ultimate winner in this elimination race, someone is sent back in every episode. Who has the best business skills and can be crowned the “Celebrity Apprentice” title at the end of the race?
Under the direction of self-taught Rotterdam millionaire Michel Perridon and his two assistants, the entrepreneur twins Marie and Julie Reinders, a precise judgment is made on the knowledge and skills of the participants. The candidates who will take up the challenge are; media personality Michella Kox, artist and entrepreneur Bizzey, YouTuber Jessie Maya, artist Sjaak, television director and writer Catherine Keyl, hygiene expert Rob Geus, editor and copyright expert at RTL Boulevard Justine Marcella, ex-MP Henk Krol, presenter and analyst Anouk Hoogendijk and TV aviator Maxim Hartman.
Celebrity apprentice originated from the British format The apprentice and has been a big hit in the US and UK with sixteen seasons. After the season in Australia, a version can be seen at Videoland in 2022 with celebrities not participating to land a high paying job, but to show the Netherlands their entrepreneurial skills.
It is not yet known when the program will appear on Videoland in 2022.
