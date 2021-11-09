Michella Kox, Rob Geus and more in new RTL program

Because there is room for an ultimate winner in this elimination race, someone is sent back in every episode. Who has the best business skills and can be crowned the “Celebrity Apprentice” title at the end of the race?

Under the direction of self-taught Rotterdam millionaire Michel Perridon and his two assistants, the entrepreneur twins Marie and Julie Reinders, a precise judgment is made on the knowledge and skills of the participants. The candidates who will take up the challenge are; media personality Michella Kox, artist and entrepreneur Bizzey, YouTuber Jessie Maya, artist Sjaak, television director and writer Catherine Keyl, hygiene expert Rob Geus, editor and copyright expert at RTL Boulevard Justine Marcella, ex-MP Henk Krol, presenter and analyst Anouk Hoogendijk and TV aviator Maxim Hartman.