Netflix will soon release ‘Riverdale 2.0’: ‘The Archies’



Netflix will soon release a promising musical film from India: The Archies. The peculiarity of this film based on the well-known comics is that it is full of relatives of famous Bollywood stars.

The film is set in India in the 1960s. With this, the franchise leaves the United States for the first time. Still, all the beloved characters are back, including Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead.

For many stars, this is their first big movie. Very nice, one would think, but not everyone agrees. Gossip means that The Archies is above all a ‘production of nepotism’ to launch the acting career of famous children.

So is Agastya Nandawho plays Archie, the Bollywood icon’s grandson Amitabh Bachchan (Gatsby the magnificent) and Souhana Khanwho plays the role of the popular Veronica, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan (Zero).

Moreover, the director is the daughter of a famous screenwriter and actress.

Positive reactions

The above review of course says nothing about the quality of the print. Much of the public doesn’t seem to care either.

The video announcing the cast of the project received a lot of positive reactions. Many people say they are looking forward to the musical film.

Exit

Although Netflix does not yet have a concrete release date for The Archies announced, the film will probably not be long in coming.

The streaming service already teased this in its “It’s Worth the Wait” preview.

