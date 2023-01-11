Tinder dating app comes with warnings for scammers – Wel.nl

DALLAS (AP) — Dating app Tinder will warn users about scammers operating on the platform. Messages also appear in other dating apps from parent company Match Group that alert users to the types of scams that often occur.

Apps like Tinder, which lets you select a possible date while swiping, have grown rapidly. This makes apps a popular area for criminals trying to steal their “match” money. In the United States alone, the damage caused by this type of fraud averages $300 million a year, the Federal Trade Commission calculated based on 2020 data.

Match Group advises people looking for dates on Tinder or other apps never to send money to people they have never met. You should also be very suspicious if someone who presents themselves as rich or successful offers investment advice. “If a potential new love immediately gives you crypto or investment advice, chances are it’s a scam. Always report these things immediately on the platform where you met.”

The Tinder scammer

Fraud and scams via dating apps got a lot of attention last year thanks to the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler. He told the story of women who were defrauded by a man posing as a wealthy diamond trader who persuaded them to borrow tens of thousands of euros and transfer them to him.

Like the fraudster in this series, scammers operating on dating apps are more likely to present themselves as desperate. The scammers claim, for example, that they need money for a visa or an important operation. Match Group also recommends features designed to combat dating app fraud, such as those for selfie verification or video chat.