Netflix sued for the success of Squid Game

Netflix sued for the success of the South Korean series Squid game. SK Broadband, an Internet provider in South Korea, demands that the streaming service pay the additional costs associated with its success. which pays Reuters.

Squid game is an unexpected success. Not just in South Korea, but around the world. The series is also among the top 10 most watched movies and series in the Netherlands and abroad, the obscure horror series is fast becoming the most famous original of all time.

Netflix sued by South Korean internet provider

But the greatest madness takes place in the country of origin. Never before has a Netflix series been so popular in South Korea. Squid game is even broadcast so much that ISP SK Broadband has to run 1.2 trillion bits per second for the series alone.

Due to the cost of increased network traffic and maintenance work, SK Broadband continued with the streaming service. The requirement is that Netflix must pay the additional costs that the series will have to pay Squid game implied. This isn’t a strange proposition in and of itself, considering that the US streaming service has been paying ISP Comcast for faster streaming for quite some time. The judge has now ruled in favor of the South Korean internet service provider. Netflix is ​​currently working with a team of lawyers on a solution to prevent users from being disadvantaged.

The crazy success of Squid Game

Apparently, the world was ready for an absurd series about 456 people competing in six kids games. If the participants fail, they die. A species Royal battle, But different. The hype in South Korea is insane and it is spreading like an oil slick to the rest of the world.

South Korean candy billed as one of the deadly challenges of the hit Netflix TV series “Squid Game” became a worldwide craze, boosting business for the candy vendor who provided the show’s make-up https://t.co/NrksEVq6Lx – Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

We compare the series with Hunger games, the other with Royal battle. In any case, the atmosphere is clear: macabre. Learn more about Netflix Original in this article. Squid game.