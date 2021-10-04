First Russian film shot in space

Whether ‘Star Wars’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Gravity’ or ‘The Martian’, all great films and series on space have one thing in common: they are on screen from first to last. last scene included the earth. That will change next week. Then an actress and a producer / cameraman go into space. They stay for nearly two weeks in the ISS space station, to shoot a film, 400 kilometers above the Earth. It is the first alien film ever recorded. For Russia, which sells the flight, the mission is a welcome source of income.

The actress is Joelia Peresild, 37. She plays the main role in the film Visa (the challenge). In the film, an astronaut falls ill. He can’t return to Earth, so a surgeon played by Yulia goes to space to operate and save his life. The camera work in the new film is being done by Klim Sjipenko, who will accompany him to the ISS. Read also :

Theaters sold out due to new James Bond film En route to the ISS, Yulia and Klim are joined by experienced cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. They will be launched together on Tuesday morning around 10.55 a.m. Dutch time. After a little more than three hours of flight, they arrive at the ISS. There are already three Americans, two Russians, a Japanese and a French who live there. On the night of October 16-17, Yulia and Klim must return to Earth. With the filming in the ISS, Russia beats the United States. Actor Tom Cruise also wants to go to the ISS in a while to shoot a movie. Colorful businessman Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX is involved. Read also :

Ridley Scott confirms: “There will be a second Gladiator movie”