Netflix Removal Alert: Watch These 3 Best Movies Before They’re Gone

1: The Bourne Identity

In 2002, the director knew Doug Limen score high with the first Thick headed-film. The main role is reserved for Matt Damonwho plays Jason Bourne.

He suffers from amnesia and only remembers being fished out of the Mediterranean with his body riddled with bullets. He tries to find out his identity, but it causes many problems and the necessary dark secrets will be revealed. This film was so well received that Liman made it into a real franchise.

2: Perfect

Also Jason Moore managed to surprise with his Perfectfilm and was allowed to make several sequels. However, it is a completely different genre. The story tells of two competing a cappella singing groups, the Divisi (all girls) and the Treblemakers (all boys), who “compete” for the International Collegiate A Cappela Championship.

However, not everything goes smoothly. Divisi frontman Aubrey is desperately trying to keep the band together, vocalist Chloe has vocal issues and newcomer Beca has some great ideas but isn’t accepted. It doesn’t help that she falls for Jesse, also a new member, but the “sworn enemies” Treblemakers.

3: Shelter

Just like the first movie on this list safe house also a strong action movie. Hollywood legend Denzel Washington plays Tobin Frost, a CIA agent who has caused irreparable damage to the United States by selling state secrets. After being hunted for years, he is finally caught in South Africa and placed in a safe house owned by “rookie” Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds).

The life-threatening Frost has barely entered the house when the Safe House is attacked. The inexperienced Westen manages to escape with Frost in no time, but is pursued by countless ruthless assassins. During their journey, Weston tries to find out who is really behind the plot…