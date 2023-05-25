Netflix has bad news for account sharers in the Netherlands

What had been in the air for some time is now also a fact here. Netflix is ​​starting to crack down on Dutch accounts that don’t live under the same roof. No more password sharing.

As in 102 other countries, the streaming giant will send emails to users in the Netherlands who share their account with people outside their household. In previous months, Netflix also rolled out the new strategy in other countries where it quickly lost a million users. From a long-term perspective, Netflix hopes to bring back those lost customers with cheaper ad subscriptions that cannot be purchased here at this time.

Love shares a password. —Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

Unfortunately, the Netherlands has now focused on password sharing.

Netflix: “Dutch account sharers receive emails”

Netflix has announced that every Dutch user who shares their account outside the household can expect to receive an email with more information from May 23.

“An account is for a household. Everyone in this household can use Netflix anywhere (at home, on the road, on vacation) and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” reads a communicated. Press release of the streaming platform. “We know our members have many entertainment options to choose from. That’s why we continue to invest heavily in a diverse range of series and films. So whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you watch, there is always something to watch on Netflix.

If you wish to continue sharing your account with someone outside the household, this is only possible if you pay an additional €3.99 per month per person. We also know from personal experience that this sudden change of course was implemented immediately.

In addition to arresting account sharers in the Netherlands, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, among others, have also been skewered. Along with stopping the core business where it all started 25 years ago, Netflix now seems to have taken a new path.