CNN launches CNN Fast streaming channel in Europe

Starting today, CNN Fast is available in Europe. CNN Fast is a new Free Ad-supported Streaming Television channel that offers audiences a new way to quickly watch CNN’s international content.

CNN FAST is a connected television service (CTV) that broadcasts short music videos with international content on major news events, business news, entertainment, sports and the environment. The channel launches today in several European countries on LG Channels and Rakuten TV and will also be available on Samsung TV Plus from June. The channel’s mix of news and lifestyle content complements how consumers can view CNN’s content across digital, linear, audio and social media platforms.

The new service is designed to appeal to a younger audience who prefers shorter content and timely availability of CNN content. With stories delivered in three to six minute clips, news will be delivered quickly and concisely. In addition to reaching new audiences, CNN FAST offers more opportunities for business partners through the availability of new ad formats and a more targeted audience approach.

The launch of the new channel builds on CNN’s research into connected television (CTV) with Rakuten TV, LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus to diversify how consumers can watch CNN content.

CNN Fast content is provided by CNN reporters and curated using technology from cloud-based streaming solutions provider Amagi. Meara Erdozain, Senior Vice President of Programming at CNN International, said, “This is a great opportunity to bring the best of CNN content to a wider audience, showcasing different genres of stories in a short style. and fast that appeals to a younger audience. audience and broader demographics.

CNN Fast is available in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. It will be available in more countries and platforms over the coming year. It builds on the current FAST offering in the US, available today on Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV.