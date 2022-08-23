La Table du Chef returns with a special season. This time we are going to bake pizzas. Additionally, for the sixth season of Selling Sunset, a permanent face within the real estate agency will be leaving.

Bake pizzas at the chef’s table



The greatest chefs have been honored in Chef’s Table in recent years. Special stories were collected from around the world and a barbecue special was also released. Next month, Chef’s Table returns with another special season. This time it’s pizza! Italy, Japan and the United States are visited to visit six different chefs, namely Gabriele Bonci, Franco Pepe, Yoshihiro Imai, Chris Bianco, Ann Kim and Sarah Minnick.

Christine Quinn leaves the sunset sale



The reality series Selling Sunset has been renewed for a sixth season and tapings are now underway. We won’t see any familiar faces there. Christine Quinn will leave the Oppenheim group, the real estate agency followed in Selling Sunset. Due to her departure, Quinn’s role is also terminated. It’s no big surprise for followers of Selling Sunset. In recent years, Quinn has often been at the center of riots within the ranks of the Oppenheim Group. After the fifth season, a reunion took place and she was already missing. Quinn gave the reason that she would have tested positive for covid, but was spotted a few days later during a photoshoot.

