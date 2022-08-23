André Hazes breaks the media silence and announces his return

“The time has come for me to break the silence of recent times and so I am now sharing with you how I have been lately and how I am doing now,” André wrote in a candid post on Instagram. . The singer says he was “in the darkest period of his life”, in which he lost himself. He took everything from life, but in the wrong way. Sometimes he couldn’t tell what he did yesterday. “I started seeking professional help because I really needed it at the time. Just all the way back to basics in a search for myself. Find out who I really am, this what I want in my life and find out what really makes me happy.

Then André talks about the documentary about his life that will soon appear on Videoland. “I’m showing my most vulnerable side and believe me it was tough. I’ve come a long way and you deserve an honest documentary. Finally, the singer has a big message for his fans. He announces his return. “And where else could it be but at Holland Zingt Hazes 2023. I can’t wait to be able to sing again for the most loyal audience ever.”

Although André took a media break after a turbulent period during which he had relationships with Monique Westenberg, Bridget Maasland, Sarah van Soelen and a certain Anne Rose, the singer was never completely out of sight. audience. Monique says he’s proud of Andre now that he’s shared his statement. He goes on vacation twice with Monique, with whom he has a son André. The two tried to find out the shape of their relationship. In the video below, you can see intimate vacation footage from their time in the United States.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”