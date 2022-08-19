NASCAR legend doesn’t expect Raikkonen win: ‘It usually takes time’

This weekend, Kimi Räikkönen will return to active racing. The Finnish Formula 1 World Singles Champion then takes part in a NASCAR race at the iconic Watkins Glen circuit. Räikkönen’s return is very significant since he only retired at the end of last season.

Raikkonen’s return ensures that all eyes will be on NASCAR this weekend. The Finn has competed in a lower NASCAR class in the past but will now cross swords with the big boys for the first time. However, no miracles are expected from Räikkönen and his temporary Trackhouse Racing team.

Raikkonen’s next rivals don’t expect the Finn to beat them straight away. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin also shares this view. He is quoted by Race fans as saying: “It’s a great opportunity for him and Trackhouse but I don’t think he’s going to compete for the win as it takes time. If you look at the drivers coming into the stock cars since the open wheel runs, it usually takes a while.”

But Hamlin also sees that Raikkonen’s temporary arrival provides a lot of extra media attention. The NASCAR class is very popular in the United States, but now the rest of the world is watching the race at Watkins Glen. Hamlin is delighted: “I think it’s good for our sport to receive good publicity. But I don’t think it will change the dynamics of the race much.”