The popularity of Formula 1 in the United States has grown considerably in recent years. The big names in the sport have jumped on the hype and next year there are three American Grands Prix on the calendar. Next year they will go to Austin, Miami and Las Vegas. In Austin, they are already expecting a lot from the event this year.

The Grand Prix d’Amérique in Austin has become a modern classic in recent years. The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is popular with many fans, teams and drivers. The organization has therefore worked hard for the upcoming edition to make it an even bigger show, a new stand will be added.

Honestly, this week the circuit announced that they were going to place a new grandstand on the infield. The new grandstand will be placed just after turns 3, 4 and 5. From this grandstand, visitors can see eight corners of the circuit. Tour President Bobby Epstein said in a press release, “After years of ambition, what we hoped for has finally come true. This is one of the fan-driven improvements.”