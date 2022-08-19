Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have created special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, where the most important issues in these sports are discussed.

Richard Carapaz moves to EF Education – EasyPost

3:28 p.m. Richard Carapaz will be cycling for EF Education-EasyPost next year. The 29-year-old Ecuadorian still plays for Ineos Grenadiers, with whom he will participate in the Tour of Spain from Friday.

Carapaz won the Giro d’Italia in 2019 and last year he won Olympic gold in Japan in the road race. “If you won one thing, you want more. There are still things that I haven’t achieved,” Carapaz said. “I would like to win another Grand Tour. A life goal has always been to win the Tour de France. I will fight for it and I know it is possible.

Carapaz rode for Ineos Grenadiers for three years, before that he cycled for the Movistar team.

Clean jumper Wils misses the final of the European Championship on the 3-meter board

1:47 p.m. Dipper Daphne Wils was unable to qualify for the final on the 3 meter board at the European Championships in Rome. The 24-year-old diver from Oudewater, who studies and practices the high-level sport in Hawaii, finished fourteenth in qualifying with a score of 232.10 points. Wils would have had to finish in the top twelve of the 23 entrants to be able to skip the final as well.

Earlier this week, the Dutch qualified for the final on the 1 meter board. Wils finished in eighth place.

“It wasn’t my day but it can only get better from here,” Wils wrote on Instagram after his disappointing result on the 3-meter board. Earlier this summer, she also competed at the World Championships in Budapest.

Van Rouwendaal jumps 25 kilometers at the European Open Water Championship

12:54 p.m. Sharon van Rouwendaal jumps the 25 kilometers at the European Open Water Championships near Rome. The 28-year-old Dutchman chooses the 5 kilometers on Saturday. Van Rouwendaal wanted to swim both distances, but had to choose between the 5 and 25 kilometers as they are now swum on the same day due to schedule changes.

The European Swimming Federation LEN does not allow swimmers to cover both the 5 kilometers (from 10 a.m.) and the 25 kilometers (2 p.m.). Van Rouwendaal therefore had to make a choice and opted for the shorter distance. She will also compete in the 10 kilometer race on Sunday, a distance over which she won her first world title at the Budapest World Cup at the end of June.

Due to the strong wind and large waves off the Italian coast, the organization had to adjust the schedule for this week’s European Championship matches in open water.

Beach volleyball players Stam and Schoon reach semi-finals at European Championships

12:52 p.m.: Beach volleyball players Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon have reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in Munich. The Dutch duo, seeded fifth, eliminated the second seeded Swiss Anouk Vergé-Dépré / Menia Bentele in three sets: 2-1 (22-20 19-21 15-11).

The conditions on Königsplatz were quite difficult due to the rain. Stam and Schoon were just a little stronger at the end of the first set. The Orange couple used the second instruction. Still in the second set, the initiative goes to Stam and Schoon. This time, however, Vergé-Dépré and Bentele made the difference by scoring the key points late in the set. Stam and Schoon convincingly secured victory in the deciding set by striking on their second set point.

The semi-final is later on Friday. Stam and Schoon, who lost last year’s European Championship final, will face Anastasija Kravcenoka and Tina Graudina from Latvia.

China wants to crack down on new match-fixing signals in football

11:44 a.m.: Chinese football authorities will crack down on clubs suspected of match-fixing. Chinese state media reported it on Friday.

China has wanted to become a soccer superpower for years, but the country has long been plagued by corruption and match-fixing. The biggest scandals, involving national team players and high officials, took place at the beginning of this century.

Now there is the fear of match-fixing again. The Chinese Football Association CFA is investigating, among other things, a youth match of players under the age of 15 in the southern province of Guangdong. Footballers would have stopped playing football at one point and walked aimlessly on the pitch the rest of the time.

Arianne Hartono eliminated from the WTA tournament in Vancouver

8:55 a.m.: Arianne Hartono could not follow up her victory over Eugénie Bouchard at the WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver. The 26-year-old Dutchman had to lose in the second round of the Canadian hard-court tournament to Emma Navarro of the United States: 6-2 3-6 2-6.

Hartono had beaten the Canadian Bouchard, former world number 5, in straight sets in the first round. The Groningen native reached the Australian Open main event earlier this year via qualifying. The current world number 166 was unsuccessful at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, where she got bogged down in qualifying.

At the Cincinnati Masters, Demi Schuurs and her American doubles partner Desirae Krawczyk reached the semifinals by beating the Russian-Belarusian duo Ekaterina Aleksandrova/Aliaksandra Sasnovitch: 6-1 6-3. Schuurs and Krawczyk are in the semi-finals against Australian Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez, the 29-year-old Limburger’s doubles partner last year.

Olympic mountain bike winner misses European Championship due to doping

8:16 a.m.: Swiss mountain biker Mathias Flückiger, who won silver at the Olympics and World Cup last year, has tested positive for doping. A day before the European title fight in Munich, Flückiger, 33, was told he was suspended for the time being and had to go home.

The 33-year-old mountain biker became Swiss champion at the beginning of June. However, he tested positive for an anabolic substance, zeranol, during these national championships in Leysin. He is on the world anti-doping organization WADA’s banned list. The Swiss Cycling Federation was informed of the positive doping test on Thursday, a day before the European Championship match.

Flückiger won silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year behind Britain’s Tom Pidcock. A few weeks later, he also had to settle for second place in the World Cup in Italy, behind his compatriot Nino Schurter.

On behalf of the Netherlands, only David Nordemann will participate in the European Championships mountain bike race in Munich on Friday from 5 p.m.