NASA opens ‘new’ moon sample brought to Earth in 1972 and kept sealed for 50 years

Sat. Mar 12th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Fletcher Hotel Emmen Room for Ukrainian refugees in the ADM office in Hoogeveen and the former Fletcher Hotel in Emmen 2 min read

Room for Ukrainian refugees in the ADM office in Hoogeveen and the former Fletcher Hotel in Emmen

Phil Schwartz 8 hours ago 68
Nijmegen environmental service reported faulty Nijmegen environmental service reported faulty 3 min read

Nijmegen environmental service reported faulty

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 108
Solar storm warning with massive volcanic eruption from the sun bringing 'thunderbolt' to Earth within hours | Science Solar storm warning with massive volcanic eruption from the sun bringing ‘thunderbolt’ to Earth within hours | Science 2 min read

Solar storm warning with massive volcanic eruption from the sun bringing ‘thunderbolt’ to Earth within hours | Science

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 768
Henk Peter Kip (Mitros) on the housing shortage Henk Peter Kip (Mitros) on the housing shortage 2 min read

Henk Peter Kip (Mitros) on the housing shortage

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 106
The shorter the growl, the happier the pig: scientists analyze more than 7,000 sound recordings The shorter the growl, the happier the pig: scientists analyze more than 7,000 sound recordings 1 min read

The shorter the growl, the happier the pig: scientists analyze more than 7,000 sound recordings

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 107
The crater under the Greenland ice sheet is much older than expected: 58 million years The crater under the Greenland ice sheet is much older than expected: 58 million years 3 min read

The crater under the Greenland ice sheet is much older than expected: 58 million years

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 111

You may have missed

Dutch sci-fi movie 'Captain Nova' will be released on Netflix Dutch sci-fi movie ‘Captain Nova’ will be released on Netflix in April 2022 2 min read

Dutch sci-fi movie ‘Captain Nova’ will be released on Netflix in April 2022

Maggie Benson 16 mins ago 22
NASA opens 'new' moon sample brought to Earth in 1972 and kept sealed for 50 years NASA opens ‘new’ moon sample brought to Earth in 1972 and kept sealed for 50 years 2 min read

NASA opens ‘new’ moon sample brought to Earth in 1972 and kept sealed for 50 years

Phil Schwartz 17 mins ago 20
US and Russia clash in Security Council over Ukraine bioweapons charge | Abroad US and Russia clash in Security Council over Ukraine bioweapons charge | Abroad 2 min read

US and Russia clash in Security Council over Ukraine bioweapons charge | Abroad

Harold Manning 23 mins ago 19
US Says Philips Lacks Recall Information | Financial US Says Philips Lacks Recall Information | Financial 2 min read

US Says Philips Lacks Recall Information | Financial

Earl Warner 24 mins ago 26