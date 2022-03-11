Room for Ukrainian refugees in the ADM office in Hoogeveen and the former Fletcher Hotel in Emmen

Heaps of beds are waiting in the parking lot in front of the old hotel to be hoisted inside. The beds come from the defense warehouse in Stroe, Gelderland. “It was quick action,” Henkjan Pap said on behalf of the military. “I got a call last night, and they’re already here.”

While firefighters work on the moving elevator to get the beds and mattresses into the bedrooms, the washing machines run tests inside. “It’s very impressive to see how much has already been done,” says Alderman Raymond Wanders. “There are microwaves, fridges and kettles in the rooms. People can relax here first. Get their lives back on track.”

Volunteers gather in the lobby to roll up their sleeves. “There are many social organizations that help,” says Wanders. Refugees can stay for several months in the former Fletcher Hotel. “This is an emergency shelter. People are coming through here. Now they need a roof, a bed and bread. Then we will go further.”

The spaces of the WMD office are also suitable for living. There is a kitchenette in the building with a fridge and microwave, small cooking appliances, toilet and shower. The municipality of Hoogeveen provides the beds.

A bus with refugees will probably arrive in Hoogeveen next Monday, if not maybe Tuesday morning. The refugees are then taken to the WMD office.