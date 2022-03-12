Omroep Flevoland – News – More space to live in Hanzekwartier

There are too few buyers or tenants for the newly planned commercial spaces on the ground floor in part of the Hanzekwartier in Dronten. This is why the municipality now wants to make it possible to live on the ground floor near the Havenkade.

The possibility of commercial spaces remains. A mix of housing and shops can thus be created on the ground floor. According to the municipality, project developers can now make plans faster. According to the municipality, this will speed up development along De Noord/Havenweg.

Residents who disagree with the decision have until the end of next month to make their views known.

The municipality also wants to make terraced houses possible in Spoorzone

The municipality also wants to adjust plans elsewhere in the area between the station and the center. According to the original Hanzekwartier zoning plan, only detached houses, semi-detached houses and high-rise buildings were allowed in the Spoorzone subzone. The municipality now wants to adjust this, so that the construction of 75 terraced houses and 6 under-one-kappers is possible in the Spoorzone.