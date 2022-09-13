NASA again postpones the launch date of the Artemis mission | Science

The launch was canceled for a second time last week. When the fuel tank was filled with liquid hydrogen, NASA discovered a leak. It proved impossible to solve the problem in time. On September 17, NASA wants to refill the tank as a test to see if everything is working properly.

This will be the third launch attempt. The first failed because it failed to bring one of the four rocket motors up to temperature. Previously, NASA announced plans to try again on September 23 or 27.

The United States wants to get people to the moon and back in a few years, for the first time since 1972. As a dress rehearsal, a spacecraft with no people on board has to make the difficult crossing.

The craft is expected to fly to the moon in about a month and a half, orbit it several times, and then return to Earth. The flight is expected to end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, with the craft suspended from parachutes.

The American lunar program is called Artemis. For this purpose, the most powerful rocket ever built, the Space Launch System (SLS). At the very top of this launcher is the new ship that is actually going to the moon and back, the Orion. The rear part, which provides power and propulsion, was developed by Europe.

