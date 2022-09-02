Municipality of Alkmaar receives financial contribution for Inner City shopping area approach

De Laat-west had found itself in a downward spiral due, for example, to the vacancy of the former V&D building and the former Primark building. For these buildings, it is planned to create housing on the upper floors and shops on the ground floor. The public space will be greener and the sidewalk more attractive. For much of the day, the terrace area becomes a walking area. The redesign of De Laat should have a positive effect on the Prachtstraatjes that connect Laat to Langestraat.

Alderman Robert te Beest (Economy) is therefore pleased with the award of the grant: I see this grant as recognition by the Ministry of Economic Affairs for the process initiated by the municipality of Alkmaar to work with entrepreneurs and owners . on an evolving central shopping area. Specifically for De Laat, I am looking forward to the renovation that we will complete this year.

Common task

The Municipality of Alkmaar is working with entrepreneurs and owners association Alkmaars Bolwerk and individual owners and entrepreneurs to make the central shopping area more compact and mixed. This is a task of the downtown business structure established by the city council. For example, the municipality is preparing a planning process to remove retail destinations outside the main shopping area. In the central shopping area, the focus is on adding other functions and living above the shops. In addition, the municipality invests in the quality of public space.