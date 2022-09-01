Xplore breaks new ground: “Discovering knowledge and science” (Schoten)

Stimulate the children in such a way that they want to acquire more knowledge themselves – on their own initiative. They believe they have found the formula for this in the GO!-Atheneum in Schoten. “We have literally and figuratively demolished our college with classical education. In Xplore, we quickly empower these boys and girls and make them want to know more,” predicts deputy director Anja Peeters, who presented her first 31 “explorers” on Thursday.

The meeting took place in a beautiful brand new building on rue Emiel Blangenois. The former “national school” kindergarten has been demolished and replaced by the cozy “base station” of Xplore. Warm is also one of the “keywords” of the new approach.

“Xplore physically consists of three large parts”, Anja Peeters shows the new building. “There is still an instruction room, which most closely resembles the classic classroom. Although we deliberately keep lesson times shorter than before. Our students will especially spend a lot of time in this open learning center: a large open space with comfortable corners where they can retreat to do self-study. This is done under the supervision of coaches, as we will now call our teachers. We also have at our disposal a well-equipped room for technology and science.

Students apply the material learned immediately and as much as possible in real-life projects. Anja Peeters: “We strive for maximum learning gain and development by combining the strengths of traditional education with the strengths of experiential education. Boys and girls are challenged so that they automatically take the step towards new acquaintances. This is not an experiment. There are already several examples in Flanders that show that this approach works and prevents school fatigue. The Lab school in Sint-Amands is a shining example. In the Voorkempen we are a pioneer of the Invento school group at the Atheneum in Schoten.

The explorers and their coaches Anoek Rottiers, Lotte Van Sande, Amber Vyvey and Niels Dylan set off on an instructive adventure. Also in the center at the bottom is the deputy director Anja Peeters. — © YES

Time-tested

The open character of the campus, both literally and figuratively, strengthens the link between the students, the neighborhood and the surrounding nature, or so it is expected. Xplorers learn to care for people and the planet. Additionally, the yet-to-be-finished outdoor classroom and Tiny Forest Xcape provide space for nature exploration and study.

“Our society is changing rapidly and no one has an idea of ​​what young people will need to know and be able to do for the jobs of tomorrow. Xplore wants to be the place where these 12- and 13-year-olds learn to acquire, on their own initiative, the knowledge and skills that will allow them to be future-proof,” explains Anja Peeters.

Opening

Also for Anoek Rottiers, one of four “coaches” who can be called by their first name by first and second year children – another novelty – September 1 meant a fresh start after teaching in the traditional way for several years. She believes in it.

“The opening of this learning center is practical and symbolic. Here we break down the walls between the different “sections” and make connections. Due to the small scale, our team is able to allow each young person to develop their full potential and acquire this knowledge at their own pace. Each student is challenged at their level so learning never gets boring.

Going to school will be an exciting educational adventure. This is what Xplore wants to compensate for these two students and other first and second year students. — © DR

More exams

“And all of this happens within the framework of the programmes,” concludes deputy director Anja Peeters. “Tests and exams have therefore not been deleted in Xplore, for those who had sometimes hoped for it. (laughs) We help these enthusiastic youngsters to transition smoothly from primary to secondary school and deliver them within two years so that they can successfully complete their ASO training and continue their studies later.

Ultimately, Xplore is aiming for a hundred students for the first and second secondary. According to the management, only a third of them have gone on a discovery trip so far, as many interested parents feared that the construction work would never be completed on time. “But we made it, even though it was tight,” admits expedition leader Peeters (yes)

